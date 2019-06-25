Giannis Antetokounmpo wins MVP amongst three Milwaukee Bucks NBA awards

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – APRIL 14: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts after being fouled during Game One of the first round of the 2019 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs against the Detroit Pistons at Fiserv Forum on April 14, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) — Giannis Antetokounmpo was awarded the 2019 NBA MVP averaging almost 28 points, 12.5 rebounds and six assists per game this past year.

Giannis beat out both James Harden and Paul George for the award and he’s the first and only Milwaukee Buck to win the award since Kareem Abdul Jabbar did it back in the early 70’s.

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer has also been named the NBA’s coach of the year.

It’s the second time Budenholzer has won the award having done so the first time with Atlanta in 2015.

Budenholzer led the Bucks in his first season to 60 wins and the best record in the NBA, along with a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2001.

The Bucks were also ranked number one in offense and defense during the regular season.

General Manager Jon Horst also took home the NBA Executive of the Year award.