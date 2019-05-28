Gloomy and cool day

From Storm Team 5…

Rain chances clearing out before the start of the day, but there will still be some areas of fog and mist early on. Otherwise, you can expect cloudy skies and breezy winds, with the possibility for some late day sun between the clouds. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s for highs — northeast winds from 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Tonight, cloudy skies will hold true with light east winds. There is also a chance for an isolated shower overnight in our southern sections. Temperatures fall to 50 degrees.

Tomorrow, our rain chances will be minimal, but some of our communities may see a spotty shower. Skies will be partly cloudy with a high increasing to 70 degrees.

Even warmer weather for Thursday. A mix of sunshine and clouds will be above with temperatures in the low to mid 70s in the afternoon.

Friday will be the best day of the week. Temperatures will make it to 77 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Late at night, there will be a chance for some showers or thunderstorms along an approaching front.

Saturday will also keep the chance for a few thunderstorms with that same system. Temperatures will fall off to 67 degrees for the high.

Sunday brings dry weather once again with a mix of sun and clouds and 68 degrees.