Green Bay Doulas aim to raise 25,000 diapers for House of Hope

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) The Green Bay Doulas say that 1 in 6 children in Brown County live in poverty, and an adequate supply of diapers costs about $100 per month. There is also no government funding for diapers, which means that families who struggle to provide for their babies could use a helping hand.

The organization is hosting the 2nd annual Diaper Green Bay event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Titletown under Ariens Hill with a goal of raising 25,000 diapers. The diapers will then be donated to House of Hope, whose mission is to provide a safe environment for young parents and their children who may be experiencing homelessness. The 25,000 diapers would help House of Hope’s supply last for an entire year. Most sizes needed are 5-6.