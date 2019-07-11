Green Bay gears up for seventh Restaurant Week

It’s every food lovers favorite time of year: Green Bay Restaurant Week.

Some of your favorite eateries have brunch, lunch and dinner deals at discount prices and some are introducing delicious new dishes.

“Food is an amazing way to travel in the state of Wisconsin and also across our country,” says Brenda Krainik with the Green Bay Visitor’s Bureau. “So if you are a foodie and you want to try Wisconsin cuisine, there’s no better time than to travel to an area than when their restaurant week is happening.”

This year’s Green Bay Restaurant Week has 59 eateries to appease any and all palettes.



No doubt the week keeps your favorite places to eat bustling.

“This is the single most busy week of the year for Republic and I would assume also most area restaurants,” says Heather Mrotek, general manager for Republic Chophouse. “From a revenue standpoint, it is high, it’s a little different than what we are used to.”

Republic Chophouse is only one of the participating restaurants.

Green Bay Restaurant Week has always had the same number of dining establishments, but the money flow changes from year to year.

“In the last couple of years we’ve been over 50,000 meals that have been sold during restaurant week and it’s about a $2.5 million economic impact for the area,” says Krainik. “So we’re thrilled to offer it again in year seven.”

The best part may be the newer options diners have to choose from.

“We want to stay with good quality food, but we do have to meet a little bit lower price point than what were used to,” says Jack Wozniczka, executive chef for Republic Chophouse. “So we took the same quality, downsized the portions just a touch.”

Among nearly 60 menus to choose from those restaurants are bound to dish out soemthing you like.

“People that come through our door this week, they are people that I tend to see not as often as our regular clientele and it’s a treat for them to be able to dine here and that’s really special for us to be able to host for them,” says Mrotek.

Green Bay Restaurant Week begins Thursday, July 11, and ends Thursday, July 18.

To see a full list of participating restaurants visit this link: https://gbrestaurantweek.com/restaurants.