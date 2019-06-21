Green Bay man convicted for Luxemburg armed robbery

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — A man accused of a string of armed robberies in a span of 12 hours has been handed his first conviction.

24-year-old Jaccob Pate has pleaded no contest to Armed Robbery with Threat of Force for holding up a Luxemburg convenience store in the early morning hours of January 8, 2019.

Earlier that night, authorities believe Pate robbed three businesses in Green Bay: the Superior Discount Liquor Store on Military Avenue, the Dino Stop off South Ashland Avenue and Lombardi Avenue. He’s been charged with two counts of Armed Robbery and one count of Attempted Armed Robbery.

Pate will be sentenced for the Luxemburg armed robbery on August 29. As for his other three charges, he’ll have a plea/sentencing hearing in Brown County Court on August 5.