Green Bay man suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by drunk driver

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) A 26-year-old man from Green Bay was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by an alleged drunk driver Wednesday night.

Green Bay Police say it happened around 10 p.m. at Dousman and N. Broadway Street. Police say the man was struck at the intersection and the vehicle left the scene.

Shortly after the accident, police were notified of a reckless driver called in by other motorists. The vehicle was stopped and had damage that was consistent with the accident.

A 20-year-old man from Green Bay was arrested and jailed for OWI causing great bodily harm, as well as hit and run causing injury.

The incident remains under investigation and no other information is being released at this time.