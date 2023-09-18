GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin’s biggest pro sports teams are joining forces for the “Flight of Champions” Stars and Strips Honor Flights.

The Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Brewers will help veterans take the honor flight from Green Bay and Milwaukee.

Organizers met at Lambeau Field to talk about the one-day trip for veterans to travel to Washington DC to see the memorials in their honor and pay tribute to the ones with whom they served who didn’t make it back.

“The veterans from Vietnam who have PTSD tell me that they did more on this flight for their PTSD problems than any therapy they’ve ever had,” said Vietnam Veteran Dennis Oberer at Monday’s announcement from Lambeau Field. “And that’s in the 50 years since they got out of the army.”

The flights will take off later in October, and more than 200 veterans will board the planes for the “Flight of Champions.”