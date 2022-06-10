GREEN BAY, WI (WFRV) – When Green Bay Police put out the call for the public’s help in locating a person for questioning after a double shooting, they also had a separate unit in the neighborhood.

The Crisis Intervention Team was created by new Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis.

A recent analysis by the National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform found that people who are connected to either a shooting suspect or victim are at a higher risk of exposure to violence up to 18 months after the initial crime.

Much of what this unit does is incorporate the intervention of non-profits and other assistance agencies as a part of the frontline response to a crime scene.

“At every shooting as a department we hold them accountable,” explained Commander Kevin Warych of the Green Bay Police Department. “We respond to the crime. But, then we take a more holistic approach to try and get in front of these people so we can make some better life decisions together with them. We’ve been doing that. It’s part of the gun restructuring strategy that we have currently and will be doing.”

Chief Davis says the recent report on high-risk groups will help the department focus its resources at a time when it is dealing with staff vacancies.

The report also suggested police conduct regular reviews of shootings and shots fired calls, maybe as frequently as every 20 days, to identify potential retaliation and targets.