BLM protest organizer believes her activism made her a target after vandalism leaves her car damaged beyond repair

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — As Dajahnae Williams helped to prepare for the June 7th Black Lives Matter Protest in downtown Green Bay, she woke up one morning to car troubles.

She thought that two of her tires were low, and decided to bring the vehicle in for help filling them.

It was there that she was told her tires had been tampered with.

“This isn’t normal wear and tear,” she recalled being told, “like, this is your tires are slashed.”

And that wasn’t all.

“I paid $50 for them to inspect the car,” Williams said, “and that’s when he starts telling me things like the water pump is messed up, the gauge, there was chocolate syrup in my engine when they looked into it and there was chocolate in my tank.”

Someone had vandalized Williams’ car, but she did not immediately have time to do anything about it.

“I’m just now addressing this, four weeks after my car has been vandalized,” she told Local 5 Monday. “I’ve made posts here and there, but for me to actually focus my attention to it, I’ve been so busy.”

She’s been busy working with local officials to help plan the Leicht Memorial Park Protest and the Juneteenth Rally at Perkins Park, along with other events.

She believes her activism is what lead someone to vandalize her car.

“Nothing’s happened to me the three years that I’ve been living at my house until my name started being out here for the Black Lives United, Black Lives Matter movement,” Williams explained.

Even without a car, Williams continued her work with the movement , as well as her full time job as a nurse.

“People that I just met through protesting, that have been helping me organize, have been giving me rides,” she said.

One of those protesters is Savannah Lisbassi, who set up a Go Fund Me page to help pay for a new car, as the damages amount to more than the vehicle is worth.

“It was the saddest thing I think I’ve ever read,” Lisbassi said of Williams’ Facebook posts about the vandalism, “especially knowing how successful the protests were and how peaceful they were.”

“My whole message out here was to be peaceful.” Williams added.

That message hasn’t changed.

“It has not stopped me,” Williams said.

She’s hoping it could help lead her to a resolution.

Williams said she has filed a police report, and she hopes someone will come forward with information about who vandalized her vehicle.

“If you seen something, that you speak up, this whole movement we’ve been telling people to speak up, stop being silent,” she said.

