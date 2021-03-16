Brown County health experts put equitable distribution at the core of their plan to distribute vaccines at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) A vaccination clinic at Lambeau Field opens tomorrow. Organizers say it’s a big step forward in crushing Covid-19. And as Kris Schuller reports Brown County Health has put together a plan of operation to ensure everyone who wants a vaccine gets one.

In the Lambeau Field Atrium the stage is set for a large-scale vaccination clinic, serving all who are eligible.

“We needed to place equitable distribution at the core of our plans to distribute vaccines in Brown County,” said Public Health Officer Anna Destree.

And that’s what Brown County and Bellin Health, in partnership with the Packers, will do as outlined in this equity driven operations plan, for this clinic opening Wednesday.

“We want to be sure to get vaccines to those who want it and need it in an equitable way – this plan helps us to do that,” Destree said.

Brown County’s public health officer says the document shows the way forward; how to educate the underserved on the benefits of vaccines, how to remove barriers that keep people from being vaccinated and how to help those on site who don’t speak English.

“I absolutely think it’s excellent, there is a tremendous amount of detail,” said Devon Christianson from the Aging and Disability Resource Center.

The ADRC is one of many organizations supporting the plan; its staff leveraging daily interactions with seniors and the disabled to publicize the clinic and to help them schedule appointments.

“The mortality rate of this virus is so high for our population. We have a particularly heightened sense of responsibility,” said Christianson.

For those that need transportation the plan points to free options – Green Bay Metro Transit and Curative Connections.

“We are happy to be a partner in this effort for our community to ensure there are no barriers to vaccination,” said Denise Misovec from Curative Connections.

“Without that free transportation they may not be able to come to the clinic,” Destree said.

Plus interpreters, expanded hours and help with registering – features meant to remove barriers and ensure equitable distribution of vaccines in this fight against Covid-19 – entering the home stretch.

“We have built up a capacity here in Brown County to truly knock Covid-19 out with the systems we have in place,” said Destree. Eligible individuals may call (920)-445-7313 to add their names to an appointment waitlist.