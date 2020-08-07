Businesses brace for economic impact of fan-free football games

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Following the announcement that the Packers’ first two home games of the season will be played in an empty Lambeau Field, area businesses are bracing for economic effects.

“A football game typically brings about 15 million dollars in economic impact,” Brendaa Krainik, Marketing & Communications Director for the Greater Green Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau told Local 5. “We’ll never be able to replace that because it is such a high value for a community our size.”

Hinterland Brewery is just one of the businesses in the Titletown District already noticing the difference.

This time of year, training camp would be drawing crowds to the stadium.

“It’s nothing compared to what we would do if the season was going as it normally would,” Kelly Qualley, Executive Chef at the Brewery said, “but we’re doing our best to just keep it going for now.”

Located right across from the stadium, they’re used to being a part of the experience for fans of the home team and visitors.

“We’re really proud to just be here as a local business in this district representing Green Bay,” Qualley said.

He explained that the business would usually see a boost in business in the days leading up to a home game.

“The whole weekend, cumulatively, not just game day,” Qualley said. “You know, the night before a game was probably the best, the most sales that we would do.”

Now, he’s hoping that locals will still show up for game day.

“It’s possible that we could see business all day, if people do decide to come down here to be near Lambeau during a game,” Qualley said.

The Visitors Bureau hasn’t given up on this fall either, but they’re switching up strategies.

“We’re doing everything we can to really talk about our nature trails and our outdoor activities in the communities in hopes that people will still travel when they’re comfortable during the fall season,” Krainik said.