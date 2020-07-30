City of Green Bay in search of a Diversity & Inclusion Coordinator

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The City of Green Bay’s latest job posting indicates that the city is looking to promote diversity and inclusion.

“This is new to the city as an organization,” Joe Faulds, Human Resources Director for the city said. “So really the person is going to be able to create their own practices and policies from the ground up.”

The posting went up just this week, so city officials say they’re planning on waiting for applications to roll in before making a selection.

Whoever they end up choosing will be dedicated to making sure the inclusion and diversity are brought to the forefront of any decision making process.

“This position will give us an opportunity that’s dedicated to those discussions all year round, be able to meet with community members, so we will be able to hear their voices and implement what they’re saying to better serve them,” Faulds explained.

It’s a job that will operate both within City Hall and will serve as a bridge between the community and government.

“[They will] make sure the city’s doing everything we can to make this a welcoming community and to make sure we’re serving maybe those who are under-served,” Faulds said.

In Green Bay, it’s new opportunity; but in Appleton, it’s a position that’s been a part of the city since 1997.

“The community is made up of people of all different backgrounds and types and so over the years, it’s this person’s job to have those connections,” Former Appleton Mayor Tim Hanna explained.

The former mayor says the job began as a way to connect the Hmong population with the city.

Over time, the job broadened to help include more perspectives in decision making.

“You have the ability at the local level to effect the culture in your community, but you have to do it by leading and you have to do it by recognizing everybody who lives in the community,” Hanna said.

Since 2017, that responsibility has fallen on Karen Nelson.

“It’s not a one and done, it’s not a quick fix,” Nelson, the city’s Inclusion and Diversity Coordinator explained. “I don’t come with any canned solutions and no one should hire anyone looking for canned solutions. This is a long time journey.”

She says whoever takes on the job of leading Green Bay on that journey needs to do it authentically.

“You want to be true to yourself, and that’s how you will be able to give your best work for the City of Green Bay,” she said.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE JOB POSTING.