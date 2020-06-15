De Pere’s Legion Pool now open to rent

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) — Swimmers splashed in De Pere’s Legion Pool Monday for the first time in 2020.

Denise Tomlinson supervised a group of boys as they played in the water.

“It’s been a while since they’ve been out of school and [they] have a hard time getting everyone together,” she told Local 5.

The group was able to get out for a swim Monday afternoon, but life is not business as usual at the pool.

“There is no open swim, however we have the ability for our community and surrounding area to book lap swim, rentals, and then at the end of the month we’ll start swim lessons,” John Mcdonald, Recreation Supervisor for the City of De Pere said.

Swimmers can’t just show up at the pool anymore, they have to rent it.

“We’re allowing our rentals and lap swims to have 45 minute swim times,” Mcdonald explained.

Tomlinson’s group was the first rental group of the season.

“We rented out legion pool for the boys to finally get together and reconnect with some of their friends,” she said.

A rental gives groups of up to 25 45 minutes of play time.

Before the next group comes in, the cleaning crew comes out.

“We go around and we spray everything at a very highly concentrated level to make sure that it kills whatever bacteria or disease might be on highly touched surfaces,” Mcdonald told Local 5.

“I feel safe here with all the precautions that they’re doing here,” Tomlinson said.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN HOW TO RENT LEGION POOL.