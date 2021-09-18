Fall festivities happening in Brown Co.

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Those seeking to enjoy a pumpkin patch, an apple orchard, or a tricky corn maze in the Brown County area are in luck! Many local businesses are already welcoming the fall season with all of those staple activities.

Families going to Blaser’s Acres can enjoy their Fall Pumpkin Festival which includes corn mazes, hayrides, caramel apples, pumpkins, a petting zoo, barrel rides, fall-themed games, and a large selection of fall decor.

Blaser’s Acres is located on 2556 School Lane in Green Bay is open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Families looking to pick their own apples straight off the apple tree should visit Star Orchard in Kaukauna. Guests will also be able to enjoy some warm cider, caramel apples, and a chance to pick a variety of different apples such as Honeycrisp, Gala, McIntosh, Cortland, and more.

Star Orchard is located at 253 County Road CE and is opened Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pumpkin lovers can enjoy taking a trip to Peter’s Pumpkin Patch in Kaukauna due to its large selection of pumpkins, specialty pumpkins, squash, and gourds. Peter’s Pumpkin Patch features an apple orchard with over 17 varieties of apples, and even includes some pear and plum trees. No guest will go hungry here, Peter’s also has Apple Pies, Apple Crisps, Farm Fresh Honey, Caramel Apples, and other sweet treats available.

Peter’s Pumpkin Patch is located on N181 State Highway 55 and is opened 7 days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sprangers Orchard in Kaukauna opened for the season on August 28 offering guests apples, peaches, maple syrup, canned pickles, peach jam, blue plums, deer apples, and of course Caramel Apples.

Sprangers orchard is located on W2100 County Road KK and is opened 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Misty Ridge Orchard in De Pere offers guests a variety of activities such as a corn maze, swings, sand, and our other outdoor activities. The orchard also has pumpkins and gourds, along with mums, and other fall flowers. Guests will also be able to purchase pre-picked apples, including Honey Crisp, Ginger Gold, Autumn Crisp (limited supply), Zestar, Gala, Ruby Mac, Dandee Red, and Cortlands.

Misty Ridge Orchard is located on N5126 Advent Road and is opened on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Apple-Licious Orchard in Howard is the perfect place for any people looking to purchase delicious pre-picked apples, applesauce with no additives or preservatives, apple jelly, apple butter, and sugar-free apple butter.

Apple-Licious Orchard is located at 4541 Shawano Avenue. You can find their hours of operation, here.

*This is a growing list. Local 5 will continue adding other fall activities happening in this county as they become available.