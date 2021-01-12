Fans welcomed back inside the bowl at Lambeau for playoff game and stadium district looks forward to the upside

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) This will be the first time more than just a handful of people were inside the bowl since last January’s playoff game. And as Kris Schuller reports the stadium district is ready to welcome them back for Saturday’s game.

Like many Packers season ticket holders Chris Sampson was on his computer this morning

trying to buy playoff tickets for Saturday’s home game against the Rams. And just like so many others, he had no luck.

“I felt like I was this close and right there. Got excited and then time after time, another fan beat you to it,” said Sampson.

But there were many other fans who did score part of the 6,000 tickets the team made available. And over at Kroll’s West the bar manager is excited for the weekend ahead.

“Actually, quite excited Kris because we have gone all season with no fans and I tell you, it has hurt business all over,” said Vickie Mahlik.

In a normal season a Packers home game generates roughly $15 million in economic impact. But this season isn’t normal thanks to the coronavirus.

“For us, we’re looking forward to having fans throughout the city,” said Brenda Krainik.

Krainik, from the Green Bay Visitor and Convention Bureau, says with Packers season ticket holders everywhere – she has no doubt some will be coming in from out of state or out of town.

“We are hearing there are some fans coming in from California,” Krainik said.

And she says bars, restaurants and hotels will be ready, following proper COVID-19 protocols.

“Some of our bars, restaurants have specials and they’ve opened up, their spaces are as large as they can to welcome guests that are coming to town,” said Krainik.

“We’re going to scale it back just a little and hope for the best. We can’t wait, we’re excited,” Mahlik said.

And so too is Chris Sampson, excited for a Packers win this weekend – meaning another possible shot at tickets for the NFC Championship game at home.

“I’ll try again for the championship game, absolutely,” Sampson said.

The team has also invited healthcare workers and first responders to Saturday’s game.