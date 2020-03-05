For second straight month, GB Police double traffic citations given out compared to last year

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Traffic safety continues to be a top issue in Titletown, and the Green Bay Police Department is making it known that they’re taking the problem seriously.

As part of their ongoing initiative ‘Slow Down Green Bay,’ police will be conducting another round of enforcement exercises on Tuesday, March 10th. The focus will be on a number of school zones and residential areas surrounding the schools.

In February, police issued 883 citations to drivers. It was the second straight month where the department doubled the amount of citations given out compared to 2019.

On January 30th, Green Bay Police say 58 traffic citations were handed out along with 28 written warnings as part of ‘Slow Down Green Bay.’ Of those, authorities say 37 citations and 17 warnings were for speeding.

“My officers tell me that if somebody is doing 15 [MPH] over [the speed limit], say in a school zone, they’re going to get a citation,” said Chief Andrew Smith during his Community Update on Local 5 This Morning. “Be forewarned that if you’re around a school, the police are going to be out there. We’re doing a special task force around school zones to make sure people slow down and help keep our kids safe.”

Police have also indicated where they’ll be on Tuesday to warn drivers ahead of time.

West side locations: Southwest High, Franklin Middle, Lincoln Elementary and MacArthur Elementary.

East side locations: Washington Middle, Nicolet Elementary and Danz Elementary.

Chief Smith appears once a month on Local 5 This Morning for a Community Update.