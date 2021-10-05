Green Bay Packers Alum take part in clays shooting fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity

BRILLION, Wisc., (WFRV) – Nobody would blame former Packers players if they packed their bags and took off after Alumni Weekend. But that wouldn’t be the Green Bay way.

They stuck around, as they have for years, to help local non-profits.

Local 5 News stopped by the Woodfire Triple J Wing & Clay in Brillion, Wisconsin Tuesday for the annual Alumni Sporting Clays Event to benefit the Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity.

The Packers alum shot along with fans at various stations on the course.

Former quarterback Lynn Dickey says this event brings so much more to the traditional players’ reunion.

“We had fun,” said Dickey, “But we helped a lot of people too. So, it’s a great weekend for us.”

Carla Haltaufderheid, the Executive Director of Habitat, was beaming with appreciation.

“The memories of what the Green Bay Packers mean,” Haltuafderheid told Local Five News, “It’s so nice to see the community support this and for them to come back year after year.”

Everyone then enjoyed an awards luncheon where even more money was raised to make sure everyone gets a shot at homeownership.

During their time here, the Packers Alumni also raised money for Big Brother and Big Sisters and Home Services of Green Bay.

Former tight end Paul Coffman says it was wonderful to be part of the fabric of the community again.

“Even though my era didn’t play in any Super Bowls, we never played in front of a crowd that wasn’t sold out,” recalled Coffman. “The fans at Lambeau have unconditional love for their team and they remember us. I used to have hair! I don’t anymore but people still come up and remember me!”