Green Bay Police investigating shots fired on city’s west side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) The Green Bay Police Department says they responded to a complaint of gunshots in the area of Dousman and N. Norwood Avenue on the city’s near west side at around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say neighbors reported what was believed to be squeling tires and arguing, in conjunction with several fired gunshots.

Officers searched the area and reported no injuries or significant property damage. Officers did find spent shell casings and tire marks, but the cause is still under investigation.