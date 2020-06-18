Green Bay’s first annual Juneteenth Celebration planned for Friday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Thursday afternoon, a group gathered in the Neville Museum’s theater, rehearsing a song with a meaning.

“It’s a really sensitive, touching song, it’s about police brutality and injustice,” Dajahnae Williams, Director of Communications for Black Lives United. “What if that was my brother? What if that was my dad? What if that was my uncle? It’s to get people to know that you’re taking lives, lives that cannot be replaced.”

The Neville Theater is the rehearsal stage.

On Friday, they’ll take center stage as a part of Green Bay’s first annual Juneteenth celebration.

“We plan on making this something we can do every year,” Williams said, “so that it’s not missed. I don’t want to say more than ever important because it’s always been important.”

But this year, on the heels of national protests against police brutality, there’s a spotlight on the event.

Organizers say it’s a chance for anyone to come out and learn.

“This is a perfect opportunity for people to come and understand us and learn things they may not know or have ever experienced, living in areas like Wisconsin,” Williams said.

All are welcome at the event, planned to run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Green Bay’s Perkins Park.

Organizers ask that anyone who attends wear a mask and practice social distancing.

“Every other culture that I know has something they celebrate and bring them together and have fun and enjoy their fun and company with each other,” Williams said, “so I want that with my culture, my people, and I want others to come and have fun and celebrate too.”

They’ll celebrate with activities, games, speakers, and performances, but organizers hope attendees walk away with more than just memories.

“We want people to learn,” Williams said. “We want them not to just come and, you know, celebrate, we want you to take what you’ve learned and take it back into your household and apply it.”

