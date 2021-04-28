Green Bay’s Saturday Farmer’s Market returns to Washington Street

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Saturday Farmer’s Market will return to Washington Street in 2021 and will kick off its 104th season in Green Bay on May 29.

According to officials, over 75 local vendors will line the streets and will be safely distanced from each other.

Shoppers will be strongly encouraged to wear a face mask and social distance due to a large number of shoppers. However, vendors and staff will be required to wear a face mask during the market. The market will continue to work with the Brown County Health Department to follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

“The Saturday Farmers Market is a community treasure, and we are thrilled to welcome vendors back on to Washington Street this season,” says Jeff Mirkes, Executive Director of Downtown Green Bay, Inc.

Shoppers will be able to find many items including:

Fresh produce

Baked goods

Carry out foods

Coffee and teas

Meats

Cheeses

Flowers and plants

Handcrafted goods

Soaps

More

Shoppers can also plan their trip to the market by visiting the market’s website.