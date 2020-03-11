Green Bay’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade happening downtown on Saturday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) The city is getting ready to bring out your inner leprechaun this Saturday for the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, hosted by the Shamrock Club of Green Bay!

The parade begins at 10 a.m. at the City Deck and ends at St. Brendan’s Inn with lots of fun along the way.

“We have an Irish brigade from the Civil War unit, we have Paw Patrol this year for the kids, Saint Patrick will be there, Saint Brigid will be there,” said Theresa Sincoular, president of the Shamrock Club of Green Bay and director of the parade.

“We make this possible with a lot of wonderful people helping us,” said Tim O’Connor, member of the Shamrock Club and director of the parade. “It’s about six months [out] that we start planning for this.”

Mary Jones and her Irish wolfhound Hadrian have been part of the parade for the past four years and say it’s always a fun time.

“Everybody loves the big dogs,” Jones said. “They all want to pet him and Hadrian loves being around people. He loves kids, he loves everybody!”

Members with The Heritage Academy of Irish Dance will also be performing and gave us a sneak peak on Local 5 This Morning. Dancers Patti Burns, Annabel Willmott, Olivia Lueskow and Maggie Roberts showed off their skills with a preview of what attendees can expect.

More information on the parade and the Shamrock Club can be found by clicking the links above!