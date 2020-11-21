Healthcare employees in Brown County on the front lines fighting COVID-19

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) In this pandemic there are many out on the medical frontlines, putting themselves in harm’s way to simply help others. And as case numbers surge, Kris Schuller reports, they will stay at their post – determined to protect the community.

In Brown County there have been over 20,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 126 deaths.

And Dr. Manar Alshahrouri is on the frontlines trying to save lives.

“It’s pretty bad, it’s never been this bad. I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Dr. Alshahrouri.

Dr. Alshahrouri is a Prevea Health pulmonologist and critical care physician. He says his work day is long and his co- workers amazing; healthcare heroes in this ongoing war.

“We are all in this together, it feels like a trench war, so that gives me strength, it gives me strength, that I’m not doing this by myself,” he said.

A support system he desperately needs because not all battles will be won.

“I’m in the unenviable position at times to be the last one to hear someone’s words, before we put them on a ventilator,” said Alshahrouri.

Dr. Alshahrouri treats patients hospitalized at St. Vincent and St. Mary’s – individuals sometimes brought here by ambulance by dedicated EMTs.

“The sick people that we do see, they are very sick, are very sick,” said Lt. Brett Jansen, a paramedic at the De Pere Fire Department.

Jansen says twice a day his department is called to help someone who may have COVID-19.

“We take a step back when we respond on calls,” he said.

These paramedics wear PPE and screen patients carefully, always providing good care but wishing everyone adhered to CDC guidelines.

“If it’s wearing masks, not doing social gathering, let’s keep each other safe so we can move past this,” said Jansen.

A future which Dr. Alshahrouri says is in sight.

“We have a light at the end of the tunnel, we have two great vaccines,” he said.

Medication to one day stop this pandemic that’s taken so many lives, despite the best efforts of these frontline healthcare heroes.

“Out of love please stay apart,” he said. Dr. Alshahrouri urges everyone to avoid large family gatherings this Thanksgiving. He says the risk of contracting or spreading the virus is just too great.