Hedgehog from Green Bay’s Wildlife Sanctuary reported missing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is currently investigating the theft of a hedgehog from the Green Bay Wildlife Sanctuary on February 21.

Officials say the 3-year-old female hedgehog named, “Clover” was removed from her sanctuary sometime on Friday.

If any resident has any information about this incident they are encouraged to call the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3208 and ask to speak with Officer Mallory Meves or contact the Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers by phone (920) 432-7867, or through their website at www.432stop.com.