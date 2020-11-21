Holiday warning: not all virtual shopping experiences are the same

GREEN BAY, Wisc., (WFRV) – Green Bay boutique manager Jill Zelzner has grown to rely on Facebook to keep loyal customers buying during the pandemic.

“I still do things of Facebook,” Zelzner tells Local 5 News. “If you’re not comfortable with masks I’ll arrange curbside pick up.”

The Facebook live fashion shows Zelzner has done at the “A Bag Lady” shop along Broadway in Green Bay have proven to be highly successful during the pandemic and she’s confident the approach will continue to yield results for the holiday shopping season.

The virtual garage sale called Facebook Marketplace is growing in popularity because it offers cheap, quick and local solutions for the shopper who might be strapped for time or cash.

And that could be where the trouble comes warns Sharane Gott of the Better Business Bureau.

“Scammers will be happier than ever before because people make mistakes.”

Some may assume it goes without saying, still Facebook offers a list on tips on its website including meeting at a safe location, verifying the item in person and stick with person to person payments.

Something Carmela threw out the window when she connected with a friend of a friend on Facebook for a television.

She paid up front and never saw the television. Instead it was weeks of excuses through direct messages.

“We had mutual friends but they haven’t spoken to her since high school and I guess a lot changes,” acknowledges Carmela.

Experts always suggest a credit card instead of debit card for the fraud protection it provides.

Don’t do any transaction on a website you can’t verify.

And be honest, you might have to police yourself.

“Don’t get click happy” says Gott of the BBB. “Take your time. Start with a list. If it’s good enough for Santa Claus it should be good enough for us.”