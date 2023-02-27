GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is reminding drivers of the traffic and parking rules near schools after seeing an increase in complaints.

In a recent Facebook post, The Green Bay Police Department says they have been receiving complaints of drivers parking near or even in crosswalks.

While the number of complaints was not provided, they state that this has been especially apparent during drop-off and pick-up times at the Aldo Leopold Community School on Eliza street and South Quincy Street.

Courtesy of the Green Bay Police Department

Officers say the rule is that no vehicle can park within 15 feet of the crosswalk area. A good indicator to avoid parking in the wrong area is to look for “No Parking” signs and orange cones marking the no parking zone.

Police say parking too close to the crosswalk makes it difficult for crossing guards to see oncoming traffic and difficult for children to safely cross the street.

The Green Bay Police Department says it will continue to partner with Green Bay Schools to enforce any violations near schools.