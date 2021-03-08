Ledgeview Gardens gets early jump on growing produce for customers

LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WFRV) Everyone loves fresh vegetables and believe it or not one area garden is growing a crop. Kris Schuller tells us how they’re able to do that and how you can purchase a share of the harvest in the months ahead.

It’s the second week of March here at Ledgeview Gardens and Darren Vollmar and his father are busy tending to a variety of vegetable plants.

“We have some eggplants, zucchinis, green pole beans, green and yellow and our cucumbers, large and baby in here,” said Vollmar.

All are growing inside the garden’s hydroponic greenhouses, like these tomato plants, started from seeds and nurtured in this perfect environment.

“The atmosphere is controlled, the computer runs things, we set the parameters. We can control not only the environment around it but also the nutrients the plants get,” said Joe Vollmar who started the family business 20 years ago.

From kale, beans and basil many of these crops start growing in March and some can be harvested as soon as April into May.

“Our goal is to offer a wider array of crops earlier in this season to supply our CSA members. I like to describe it as a magazine subscription for vegetables,” said Darren Vollmar.

CSA stands for Community Supported Agriculture, where people purchase a share of the garden’s crop during the growing season.

“Then every week for 22 weeks you come out to the farm, we’re open Wednesday and Thursday, and you pick out your share,” Darren said.

Darren says they’ve offered CSA shares for roughly 8 years – but last year during covid participation doubled.

“Young mothers worried about what their children were going to eat, young families, vegetarians and vegans looking for fresh local,” said Joe.

“It was nice, it was very nice,” Darren said,

A program that gives this garden a steady stream of income and families buying in, farm fresh vegetables once a week.

“Get to know your farmer and know where your food is coming from,” said Darren.

Click here for more information about the Ledgeview Gardens CSA program.