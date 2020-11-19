DENMARK-The Covid-19 pandemic has turned the turkey sales business upside down this Thanksgiving.

But local turkey farmers are trying not to get their feathers in a bunch.

Local 5 News visited Kellner Back Acre Garden Wednesday as they prepare their turkeys for sale.

It was the eve of harvest day.

They say turkey orders came in later than usual this year with folks wanting smaller birds because of Coronavirus restrictions on gatherings.

They decided to get creative with the supply they have.

“We’re going to cut some of the turkeys in half,” explained Nancy Kellner. “So people will roast half a turkey. Instead of a 20 lb. turkey, they get a ten lb. turkey.”

Kellner says they have 150 turkeys this year compared with 225 last year.

On the up side, the mild fall weather meant the turkeys were outside more and ended up in prime condition and plumper.