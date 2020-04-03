1  of  67
Closings
Mayor Genrich talks about Green Bay’s upcoming primary election

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) There are changes coming to the primary election this Tuesday, April 7th across the state and in Titletown due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Mayor Eric Genrich says your best bet is stay away from the polls to prevent the spread, and for your personal health.

“I don’t think I ever imagined finding myself in the position of telling people to stay home on Election Day,” he said.

The deadline to request your absentee ballot has been extended to Friday, April 3rd at 5 p.m. However the city clerk’s office still has a lot of work to do to get those ballots out ahead of Tuesday.

“I think we’re at 16,500 total requests,” Genrich said on Thursday. “Unfortunately, we still have about 7,000 that are pending.”

But now, you’ve been given extra time. The deadline for voters to get absentee ballots to local clerks has been changed to April 13 at 4 p.m. City Hall has a drop box for voters outside their building if you want to make sure it arrives on time.

The city is also dealing with a massive shortage of poll workers.

“We started out with 270 poll workers for this election which is typical for this kind of election,” said Genrich. “Unfortunately, we’re down to 17 folks who are still committed to participating. I don’t blame anybody honestly for dropping out of this, but it makes it a real challenge for us to administer an election when you’ve seen your number of poll workers drop nearly 95%.”

Because of the shortage, Green Bay has had to reduce the amount of polling locations to two. If you plan to vote in person on Tuesday, you can do so at Green Bay East and West High.

Friday is also the last day for in-person absentee voting. You can cast your ballot at the Metro Transit station off of University Avenue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

