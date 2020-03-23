Meal distribution now underway for children in the Green Bay Area Public School District

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) While the Green Bay Area Public School District is closed, parents will not have to worry about feeding their children if they need help putting food on the table.

District officials say meals will be served at 12 elementary schools Monday through Friday at different times, and is only for pickup. Meals are not to be consumed on site.

Each child will get a bag that includes food for breakfast and lunch. This service is open to all children not just Green Bay students.

Parents can pick up their meals without their children present. However, the district will not be selling meals for adults like they do during the summer food program. If parents are unable to walk to the meal sites, or do not have transportation, they are asked to contact their school’s social worker.

Locations and times meals will be served:

Baird Elementary

539 Laverne Dr.

Monday through Friday

11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Beaumont Elementary

1505 Gatewood St.

Monday through Friday

9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Chappell Elementary

205 N. Fisk St.

Monday through Friday

9:00 a.m. 10:30 a.m.

Eisenhower Elementary

1770 Amy St.

Monday through Friday

11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Elmore Elementary

615 Ethel Ave.

Monday through Friday

11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Franklin Middle School

1233 Lore Lane

Monday through Friday

12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Howe Elementary

525 S. Madison St.

Monday through Friday

11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

King Elementary

1601 Dancing Dunes

Monday through Friday

11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Langlade Elementary

400 Broadview Dr.

Monday through Friday

9:00 a.m. until10:30 a.m.

McAuliffe Elementary

2071 Emerald Dr.

Monday through Friday

9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Nicolet Elementary

1309 Elm St.

Monday through Friday

9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Washington Middle School

314 S. Baird St.

Monday through Friday

12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.