Northeast Wisconsin inspired to act at Catholic Charities virtual gala

GREEN BAY, Wisc., (WFRV) -Catholic Charities saw demand for its services go up during the pandemic. And like so many non-profits, that demand hasn’t let up.

So, there was a lot on the line when they decided to host their annual gala virtually.

Supporters have long loved the in-person event and meeting Bishop David Ricken.

The Bishop brought excitement to the virtual presentation Thursday at the Cathedral in Green Bay when at one point, he burst out in song.

He admitted ‘Drop Kick Me Jesus’ is not what parishioners might be accustomed to hearing him sing.

“I don’t sing music like that very often,” Bishop Ricken told Local 5 News. “But I sure like it. It’s been fun for me.”

Between auction items, sponsorships, ticket sales to register for the virtual event, and cash donations, Catholic Charities brought in $81, 300.

“Maybe there was a reason why it was virtual tonight.,” reflected Director Karen Lemke of Catholic Charities, Diocese of Green Bay. “The weather wasn’t really nice. So, more people could watch from home.”

Lemke who served as emcee for the evening shared various stories about the services that donations provide including mental and financial health counseling, adoption and young family assistance, and immigration and refugee services.

Several items are still available for bidding through next Thursday.