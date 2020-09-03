One week down: SNC students and faculty adjust to a “new normal”

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) — St. Norbert College began classes Monday, September 24th.

A little over a week later, Associate Professor of Communications & Media Studies Mark Glantz said that new habits are forming, “I think that people are starting to get into the swing of things.”

Students and faculty have had to adjust to new protocol in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Wipe down the desks when we leave, you know, remembering that I shouldn’t walk too close to the desks when I’m pacing around the class trying to teach something, that stuff will get easier as time goes on,” Glantz explained.

Lucy Arendt, a Professor of Business told Local 5 she didn’t know what to expect when the semester began.

“I went into class thinking, okay, we’re just going to give this our best shot,” she said.

Making plans for class during a global pandemic isn’t something these professors ever thought they’d have to do.

“I was really pleasantly surprised that it went super well,” Arendt said. “The students were excited to be in-person.”

“Oh, I’m so greatful to be back,” Junior Matt Swanson said.

Walking around campus, there are some obvious changes: Everyone’s wearing masks.

“Students are holding each other accountable, faculty are holding each other accountable, and it’s just been really good to see it,” Swanson said.

They’re holding each other accountable and helping each other out.

“I’m actually an RA in a freshman dorm,” Junior Molly Freye said. “It’s nice that I get the opportunity to talk with them and help ease into this little bit different transition than it would normally be.”

Without large gatherings and with a combination of in-person and online classes, this semester is different from those past, but Freye told Local 5 that some of the changes have benefits beyond slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

“I’m looking forward to having more free time with everything with some things being virtual, there is more time to do independent things,” she explained.

Arendt agreed that some of the changes, specifically virtual learning options, have been for the better.

“Some of the things that I have adopted, I’m going to keep doing, even when we return to normal,” she said.

Classes at SNC are scheduled to go on as normal until Thanksgiving break.

Then, students will finish out the semester at home with virtual final exams.