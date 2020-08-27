Packers fans weigh in with mixed feelings over cancelled practice

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Fans dropped by Lambeau Field as normal Thursday afternoon, checking out the Green Bay landmark.

“I’ve been to many games, and first time ever to the Hall of Fame,” Marc Borkin, a fan from Minnesota said. “It was very exciting, very happy to be here.”

But the contents of the Hall of Fame aren’t the only discussion surrounding the Stadium District.

The Packers announced Thursday morning that practice would be canceled in response to protests and boycotts over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha Sunday.

“I feel as though sports should be held separately from whatever is going on politically in the country,” Borkin said.

He says that sports are an escape: “We as fans use it as a get a way from real life.”

But others said that the canceled practice is not enough.

“People in Kenosha are suffering,” Justin Meo, a Pleasant Prairie resident said. “If you go to my downtown, it’s just like a war zone and I don’t know what canceling one day of practice may do.”

He says if there’s one way to attract the attention of Wisconsinites, it’s through sports.

“I know people of Wisconsin love this team, we love all sports teams and we look up to them,” Meo said.

He says if the cancelled practice helps make change, it’s worth it.

“I think I was one of those who was like, ‘hey, no Iunderstand what’s going on but it doesn’t really effect me,’ and now that I’m feeling it and living it every single day, the last four nights, I think the whole state needs to do something,” Meo said.

But others visiting Lambeau are ready for the conversation to turn back to football.

“I hope it doesn’t effect the regular season,” Borkin said. “I’m very excited, living in Minnesota as a packers fan, it’s not easy. I’m looking forward to September 13, game one.”