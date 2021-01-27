Packers sending four healthcare heroes from Bellin Health to Super Bowl

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) While the Packers won’t be going to the Super Bowl this year, they are sending four healthcare workers from our area to the game. Kris Schuller spoke with one of those honorees, so grateful for the chance to represent medical experts out on the frontline.

“You’ve given us hope because in this pandemic. I think that’s the one thing we’ve all lacked is that hope,” said former Packers player, James Lofton.

Dr. Michael Landrum is still in shock after this recent visit with the Packers led first to a game ball and next a gift of a lifetime.

“I don’t know what this is?” said Landrum.

“So not only do you get a game ball, you’re going to go to the Super Bowl,” said Packers President Mark Murphy.

“Are you kidding?” Landrum asked. “I was incomplete shock. They had to tell me a few times before it really actually sank in,” Landrum said.

Landrum is among 7,500 healthcare workers nationwide awarded an all-expenses paid trip to Super Bowl 55. One of four healthcare heroes from Bellin Health chosen by the Packers, because of their commitment to heal the community during our pandemic.

“I’m very proud of how they have stepped up and been on the front line day after day in spite of all the uncertainty,” said Bellin Health President/CEO Chris Woleske.

Landrum says the fight against COVID-19 is 24/7.

“It’s been exhausting, physically, emotionally, spiritually,” said Landrum.

But says he always reminds himself – he’s not the one whose life hangs in the balance.

“As rough as I have it, I’m still not the one sick with COVID-19, so I try to keep that frame of reference,” Landrum said. “I want this pandemic to end. I want it over for personal reasons. I want it over for our community.”

And to make that happen he speaks out as a Bellin spokesperson, talking the truth of the coronavirus, imploring everyone to listen.

“Let’s everybody get vaccinated because that’s really how we end this whole thing,” Landrum said.

A man of dedication, who along with three of his colleagues have all earned a seat at Super Bowl 55.

“Doesn’t matter who’s playing if you’re in Tampa in February. if you are from Green Bay, you’re going to enjoy your time,” he said.

