Planned Ashwaubenon protest moves to Sheboygan following officer-involved shooting

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) — A planned protest in Ashwaubenon made the move to Sheboygan Thursday evening, following the shooting death of a man there by Sheboygan police.

Hannah Lundin, an organizer of several “Bust up the Silence” protests in the Green Bay area over the past few weeks, told Local 5 that taking part in the larger protest in Sheboygan is important to activists in our area.

“It’s not about each individual group anymore, or organization,” she explained. “This is coming together as a whole to uplift and support the black community. What better way to do that than to support a family that literally just lost their son last night?”

The “Bust up the Silence” protests have so far taken place in predominantly white neighborhoods, in an effort to bring the Black Lives Matter movement to those communities.

So far, they’ve had events in De Pere and Bellevue.

The protest in Ashwaubenon was meant to be the group’s fourth.

Lundin said that the group decided to instead shift their focus Thursday night to Sheboygan to show support to the family of the man who was killed there by police.

“That is literally all they are asking for, is support in any way possible,” she told Local 5.

The group met at the Ashwaubenon Community Center between 4:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Thursday evening before making the trip to Sheboygan.