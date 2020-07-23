Player 2 gets in the Green Bay game

A lot of us have been cooped up at home, since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

If you’re ready to get out and play, Local 5 photojournalist Nathan Fischer found just the place.

“This is our second location, first location is in Appleton. Green Bay is almost twice as big, so we’re really excited about that,” said Player 2 Arcade Bar co-owner, Marissa Joyce. “We have 60 games, which is different than Appleton. We had people saying, ‘Oh I wish you were up in Green Bay.’ or ‘You should come to Green Bay we were actually scoping out Green Bay after we heard that quite a bit and drove around and we actually had our eye on the spot.”

“Before you had to go to Appleton for something like this and now having something like this and Green Bay is fantastic and a dream come true,” said Tom Zwicker, patron. “Being someone in their mid to late 20s, the nostalgia here is great and having been here already the demographic is for everybody.”

“I love it when you see people here just having fun doing something you know you realize they might have stopped doing a while ago,” said Matt McCarty, a Player 2 regular. “Even if you don’t like games and stuff like that, it’s still a great place to come. They have great food and lots of different beer selections and stuff like that and who knows? Maybe if you tried it you might like playing some of the stuff,” added McCarty.

“We have a bunch of old arcade games, like old arcade games. We also have some newer stuff on the TV downstairs,” said bartender Jadzia Vogel. “Everybody has been super excited about it, super ecstatic. We have an Appleton location, we already had people from Appleton come just to check this place out and they’re like, ‘ Oh it’s way bigger and we had to check it out.’ I had so many people tell me like, ‘Wow, we don’t have something like this in Green Bay,” so they were super excited about it.”

Player 2’s Green Bay location is on Washington Street in the city’s downtown.