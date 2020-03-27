Prevea Health dubs local healthcare workers ‘The Blue Army,’ asking for community support by staying at home

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Dr. Ashok Rai, president and CEO at Prevea Health says he wanted to come up with a way to thank the thousands of nurses and doctors on the front lines working nonstop in the fight against Covid-19.

Local healthcare workers are being dubbed ‘The Blue Army.’ In Green Bay you’ll find blue bows tied to trees, professionals wearing blue ribbons, and even the city bridges lit up in blue, all in a show of support.

“The reason we picked blue is [because] of the scrubs we wear, this light blue. So we wanted to match that,” Rai said.

He added that healthcare workers are currently preparing to double their capacity in hospitals. With an increase of Coronavirus cases in Wisconsin, he’s urging people to follow orders and simply stay home.

“The only way to actually get that curve to slow down is to socially isolate,” he said. “It’s worked in every other country that’s gotten control over this, it’s worked in every other state that’s gotten control of it.”

By doing your part, it provides more time the workers need to get prepare to tackle the pandemic head on.

“That’s not only Prevea, [and] HSHS, but also Bellin, Aurora – we’re all working together, but we need that time,” he said. “That time gives us the opportunity to test a lot more people as testing the equipment becomes available. The battle isn’t fought in the hospitals, that’s a war zone. We need the whole community to fight this battle for us.”