GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Resch Expo ready to host first event this weekend with COVID-19 precautions

Green Bay Area Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Resch Expo is ready to host its first event inside their new building.

Two weeks ago, the Resch Expo had to cancel the popular RV Show because they felt they couldn’t properly clean and sanitize the RV’s between guests – but the Boat Show will be a different ball game.

Terry Charles, with PMI Entertainment, says he and his team are putting in precautions to make sure everyone is safe, “An RV inside of a building as opposed to the boat show, you are able to walk around the boat, you can even get on the boat but you’re never really inside and that was really what it came down to.”

The Green Bay Boat Show is February 12 – 14.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Digital Exclusive: WIAA Boys Basketball Regional Brackets

Wrestlers punch tickets to state at sectionals

Bay Port boys ready for state swim meet

UW-Oshkosh women, men drop openers to UW-Platteville

UW-Oshkosh men and women's basketball teams open season, finally

Sheboygan Co-Op Hockey remembers Will Johnson