Resch Expo ready to host first event this weekend with COVID-19 precautions

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Resch Expo is ready to host its first event inside their new building.

Two weeks ago, the Resch Expo had to cancel the popular RV Show because they felt they couldn’t properly clean and sanitize the RV’s between guests – but the Boat Show will be a different ball game.

Terry Charles, with PMI Entertainment, says he and his team are putting in precautions to make sure everyone is safe, “An RV inside of a building as opposed to the boat show, you are able to walk around the boat, you can even get on the boat but you’re never really inside and that was really what it came down to.”

The Green Bay Boat Show is February 12 – 14.