Schneider announces steps to become one of the largest battery-electric truck fleets in North America

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- More and more companies are making a professional turn to ensure their businesses are considering ways to be more eco-friendly, and Schneider is also taking those steps.

On Tuesday, August 31, the transportation and logistics services company announced they are working to become one of the biggest battery-electric truck fleets in North America.

The company will deploy battery-electric trucks (BEV) as part of the company’s plan to reduce greenhouse emissions, reports explain. By the year 2022, 50 Freightliner eCascadias, a class 8 battery-electric truck, will be deployed to their Southern California operations with plans to expand to even more BEVs and route options.

The company is receiving funding for the 50 BEVs in part of the “Joint Electric Truck Sealing Initiative” (JETSI) which is sponsored by the South Coast Air Quality Management District (South Coast AQMD), California Air Resources Board (CARB) and the California Energy Commission (CEC) officials explain. The initiative is designed with a plan to significantly increase the amount of zero-emission duty trucks available for use.

BEVs are fully battery-powered vehicles, which means that the CO2 emissions from the vehicles are always zero, regardless of the amount of use or distance. Schneider’s Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Rob Reich acknowledges Schneider’s potential impact the company can make by taking steps like this. Saying, “our primary sustainability focus is to minimize the environmental impact directly from our fleet.”

Schneider has multiple locations right here in Green Bay, where the companies main headquarters is also based. If interested in learning more about the companies sustainability goals, check out their website online.