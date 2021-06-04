GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

The Kaylee Project still hopes to get support for signs warning of the dangers of hot cars with kids and pets

GREEN BAY, Wisc., (WFRV) – Law enforcement is out with its annual warning about leaving kids and pets alone in cars in the summer heat.

But a local group of animal advocates wants to take the warnings one step further.

The Kaylee Project is named after the golden retriever who died after being left in a car outside the Lambeau Field pro shop back in 2019. The owner was prosecuted, but the project was formed by Joshua Jablonski of the Hidden Paws Network to work on warning signs in parking lots.

Their efforts are stalled because of the estimated cost involved of $45 per sign .

They are hopeful that a business or perhaps city government would get behind the idea. They think community groups involving kids might be another opportunity.

“Maybe we can get some youth groups or Girl Scouts that could do some fundraising and get the word out about it,” says Sue Lorberger who does communications for the Kaylee Project. “Because kids are really observant and they might be quicker to notice a child in a car.”

The group says if they save even one animal’s life, it will be worth it.

