DE PERE, WI (WFRV) – The new YMCA in Northeast Wisconsin is about physical and financial fitness.

So, it seems only fitting that it’s located in a credit union.

Local 5 News was at the opening of The Ridge YMCA at Capital Credit Union along West Main Avenue.

Organizers noted the unique partnership that brings well-being to every aspect of family life.

“I think the community has been waiting for a partnership like this.” Sean Elliott of the YMCA told Local 5 News. “It’s the trend of the future. Great nonprofits are working with great nonprofits to help more people.”

In addition to exercise rooms and spaces for financial education, child and infant watch is also available at this new location.