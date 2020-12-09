The role of the Electoral College in a presidential election

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) This past election cycle millions of people turned out to vote. But in actuality they weren’t directly voting for their presidential candidate. As Kris Schuller tells us, technically they were voting for members of the Electoral College.

Record numbers of people turned out to vote in this past presidential election. But political expert Michael Kraft says technically – they weren’t voting for a particular candidate.

“You’re voting for a slate of electors, who in turn, vote for president,” said Kraft.

You were voting for the Electoral College, the name for a group of 538 people who cast each state’s official vote for president. A system laid out in the Constitution.

“The founders thought this was a way to put some constraint on what you might think of mob rule, majority rule,” Kraft said.

Each state’s number of electors is determined based on their representatives in Congress. In Wisconsin there are 10. Each political party selects the electors and each state empowers those electors to represent the particular candidate who receives the most votes .

“For the vast majority of states, the winner of the popular vote in the state gets all of the state’s electoral votes,” Kraft said.

And the candidate that wins the majority of the electoral votes – that being 270 – becomes the next president.

“Some people don’t like the Electoral College – because it’s less than ironclad,” said Kraft.

That’s because a candidate could win without obtaining the majority of the vote and a “faithless elector” could ignore the popular vote and switch party allegiance when the Electoral College meets to officially cast their votes for president, in this case next Monday. But that is rare and has never changed the result of an election.

“Next Tuesday should be about as definitive a resolution of controversy over the election, as we’re going to get,” he said.

An election based on the popular vote alone has been debated in the past, – but would require a Constitutional amendment.