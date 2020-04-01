Three homicides in less than a month in Green Bay, all not related and no suspects in custody

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) It’s been a disturbing trend in Titletown recently with three reported homicides all within just a few weeks.

“It’s very unusual for Green Bay to have this number of homicides,” said Chief Andrew Smith. “It had been more than a year since we had a homicide in Green Bay, and then to get three of them in a row, obviously that’s very disturbing for me.”

The most recent homicide happened this morning just before 1 a.m. on Clinton Street, east of 12th Avenue on the city’s near west side. Not much information has been released other than the individual was determined to be found dead by medical personnel.

The other two homicides happened back in March. The first was on St. Patrick’s Day in the 1400 block of Traeger Street where the homeowner was found dead inside when officers arrived on scene.

The other happened just a week later on March 24th. Police responded to an apartment in the 2200 block of Imperial Lane where they found a man dead inside.

“One thing people should know is all three of these homicides are completely unrelated to each other,” Smith added. “There’s no parallels, there’s no indication that any of them has anything to do with any of the other ones.”

There are also no suspects in custody in any of the cases. Smith says investigators are following up with strong leads, and remains confident that there will be arrests made in all three cases.