Three in custody following attempted break-in at home on Green Bay’s east side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Several people are in custody after attempting to break into a home on the city’s east side Thursday night.

The Green Bay Police Department says it happened around 10 p.m. in the 1300 block of Smith Street when they responded to the disturbance. Police say a resident at the address received a cut to their hand from a knife. The victim was treated at a local hospital and later released.

Police say a Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy found the suspects’ vehicle about an hour later at the Shell Gas Station at Velp Avenue and Atkinson Drive. One suspect fled on foot, but three others were taken into custody in reference to the original incident.

Green Bay Police are recommending numerous charges to the DA’s office including 1st degree reckless injury and disorderly conduct.

Police say this was not a random incident and there is no danger to the public.

Police continue to investigate the incident and not other information is being released at this time.

