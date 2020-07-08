Titletown Fitness closing its doors after more than 30 years of business

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — At Titletown Fitness, workout equipment is starting to head out the door.

“They’re coming in and buying treadmills and ellipticals and weights,” Co-Owner Mike Moran told Local 5, “so that part of it’s been good.”

The gym is shutting down permanently after more than three decades of business, after membership numbers did not rebound following the lifting of the Safer at Home order.

“We have 1200 members total, and about 40 percent just didn’t come back,” Moran explained. “31 years of doing this and something like this had to take us down.”

The gym worked to put social distancing restrictions in place after they were allowed to re-open in May, but that wasn’t enough to bring patrons back.

Moran, who co-owns the gym with his cousin, Pat Grimm, says it’s an industry-wide issue, with gym-goers too wary of the coronavirus to return to their normal fitness routines.

“Everybody’s kind of feeling it, that people aren’t quite coming back or ready to come back yet,” he said.

That’s what ultimately lead to the decision to close at the end of July.

“Basically three months of no revenue, and what we did collect wasn’t enough to cover the costs anymore,” Moran said.

The closure will mark the end of an era in Green Bay.

“We’re the last of the mom and pops around here, unfortunately,” Moran said.

Titletown Fitness was previously named New Horizons.

Over the past three decades, Moran says a community has grown within the gym.

That’s what he will miss the most.

“It’s a family atmosphere and you know the members are extremely sad, they come down all the time, they just don’t want to go anywhere else, and I get it,” he said. “I always thought that this job was like I was semi-retired because it was so much fun to be here.”

