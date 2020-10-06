GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

U.S. Energy secretary visits with students at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wisc., (WFRV) – Green Bay’s Northeast Wisconsin Technical College received a visit from U.S. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette Tuesday.

He meet with students, staff and high schoolers at the Great lakes Energy Education Center.

It was part of Utility Preview Day which is an annual event giving prospective student a chance to learn more about electrical power distribution and gas utility construction.

NWTC is also known for its hand on experience aimed at giving students an edge when it comes to getting jobs in the renewable energy industry.

“We have a lot going on here,” student Jeffrey Phalen tells Local 5 News. “A lot of hands on work and it really helps with different trades. You’ll learn way more than you’ll ever expect in these programs.”

Secretary Broullette’s visit brought much appreciate recognition to both the two and four year degree programs.

According to instructor John Hippensteel, the Midwest renewable energy market is booming, especially when it comes to solar power.

He says companies are constantly coming to the school for potential employees.

He says the jobs might not be in Green Bay, but certainly in Wisconsin and the Midwest.

“A lot of the students are young. They want to see the world,” explained Hippensteel. “And this gives them a pretty good opportunity to do that.”

All participants were asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

