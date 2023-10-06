GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay hosted the Midwest Viking Festival.

Crafter Morten Byden traveled all the way from Sweden to participate in the event.

“I was invited by the organizers to be a part of this event to show crafts from the Viking age specifically the power life turning here,” said Byden.

Festival coordinator Jim Jorgeson says the event allows people to learn more about Scandinavian history.

“I want the public to be aware of the crafts of the Viking age, the woodworker, the blacksmiths, the textile artist anything that we can offer in terms of showing the artistry of the Viking age Scandinavians that is what we aim to do,” explained Jorgensen.

Byden says shining a light on a culture’s history prepares the community for a bright future.

“All cultures are unique in their own way, and I just happen to like this the Viking age because of my history in Sweden and I think you can get involved in this way in any historical period,” stated Byden.

Organizers plan to make the festival an annual event.