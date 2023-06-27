GREEN BAY, WI (WFRV)- Many northeast Wisconsin communities canceled organized, outdoor activities Tuesday as the state experienced some of the worst air quality in years.

Wisconsin DNR officials say their Canadian counterparts say it could be months before their wildfires are out. The remote locations and staffing shortages were made worse by the fact that the fires started more than a month earlier than usual.

“It is an above-average year,” explained Ron Schneider, DNR Cooperative Fire Specialist. “An early year for forest fires in Canada. They’re definitely facing high fire danger and drought situations just like we are here in the Midwest.

For that reason, all DNR resources are staying put in Wisconsin and will only help Canada if our own situation improves.

Canada is said to be getting help from France, Italy, and Mexico.

The DNR has never issued this many air quality advisories between April and now. Nine alerts in total including Tuesday which is the most expansive.

The particles are so thick that even those N95 masks we became familiar with during Covid-19 can’t filter them completely.

“You can smell the smoke but a lot of times, it’s very hard to filer,” added Schneider.

“A bandana or average face coverings are not going to filter these small particles. So the only thing we can hope for is the fires are extinguished, Which may be months before the Canadian wildfires are extinguished. Or, a change in the weather pattern. Which would take the main flow of the air, instead of that northerly flow maybe a west or southwest pattern.”

The state of Wisconsin is not just experiencing the worst air quality in the country, but also the world.

“I just spoke with partners in Manitoba and Ontario,” he added. “They told me they have many fires, hundreds of fires burning in the northern half of their provinces. And a lot of these fires are burning in areas they can’t get extinguished because the remote areas or they just don’t have the staff.”