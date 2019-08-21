Group arrested for attempted credit card fraud at Meijer in the Village of Howard











Brown County, Wis. (WFRV) — On Tuesday, the Brown County Sheriff’s office responded to the Meijer in the Village of Howard for reports of a group of individuals committing credit card fraud.

A total of four individuals were identified utilizing numerous financial transaction cards to make purchases of numerous gift cards.

It was later determined that the financial information they used belonged to numerous other individuals and the cards were cloned gift cards.

A cloned card consists of a counterfeit financial transaction card that contains stolen victim information on the magnetic strip which does not match the information on the card itself.

The following four individuals were identified as 21-year-old Malik Robinson, 18-year-old Mark Osborne, 20-year-old Neno Fleming, and 18-year-old Nolan Fleming.



All four individuals (see attached images) were identified to be from Michigan.

Neno had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Waukesha County for Credit Card Fraud from August 14th.

Additional cloned cards and a laptop computer were located in their rental vehicle (see attached images) – a Ford SUV bearing a Florida license plate of JRK-U35.

All four subjects declined to cooperate and were jailed at the Brown County Jail on identity theft and card crimes.

It was reported that these same group of individuals victimized the Meijer store located in Sheboygan.