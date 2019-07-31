Haven Animal Rescue’s Annual Car Show

Haven Animal Rescue and Community Outreach’s 4th Annual Car Show Pearly Gates Bar & Grill 3551 Finger Road Green Bay WI 54311 Sunday, August 4, 2019 Show Activities are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Gus, one of the shelter cats and a volunteer joined us on Local 5 This Morning to tell us all about it. Gus is available for adoption. Check out Haven’s FaceBook page.

Join them for a day of cool cars, music, and raffles.

Show and activities are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Trophy and raffle winners announced at 2:30

Enter your vehicle early for $5. Registration is $7 at the door. A limited number of gift bags will be given to car show entrants.

Trophies will be awarded for Best Truck, Best Convertible, Best Stock Modified, and Best in Show.

All proceeds provide vet care and supplies for the homeless pets in our care, fund our shelter operations, and allow us to assist struggling pet owners. All proceeds stay local and within our community.

*Haven Animal Rescue and Community Outreach is a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit organization.Ha