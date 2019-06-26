HealthWatch: Aurora BayCare Open Streets Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) During the summer, you expect to see lots of streets closed for construction, but in a couple of weeks a portion of Green Bay will be closed to traffic and open to bikes, blades and more.

Aurora BayCare Open Streets Green Bay brings families together for some free, healthy, safe, fun. And this year they have a treat for those who are fans of American Ninja Warrior, “I’m actually a three time American Ninja Warrior competitor and I’m a two time Vegas Finalist,” said Drew Knapp, owner, Warrior Jungle.

Drew Knapp is also the owner of Warrior Jungle which is an obstacle based gym that offers a variety of ninja warrior training classes for both kids and adults, “So I’m really excited to be here at Warrior Jungle in De Pere and to bring American Ninja Warrior style training to the community,” said Knapp.

Eight-year-old Quinn Olsen has fun running through the ninja style obstacles, “You run up the wall, get on top of there and then come down,” said Quinn Olsen, little ninja.

“Here at Warrior Jungle our main focus is actually kids so we’re running kids classes, summer camps that sort of thing,” said Knapp.

This year, Warrior Jungle will be part of the 7th Annual Aurora BayCare Open Streets Green Bay, “We shut down a stretch of streets downtown to automobile traffic and we open them up for active modes of transportation whether it be walking, running, biking skating those types of things so you have, you know, free reign of the streets without the worry of automobile traffic,” explained Nick Olsen, event coordinator, Aurora BayCare Open Streets Green Bay.

Open Streets is like a fitness block party that includes the Main Street Bridge, parts of Broadway, Washington Street, the City Deck and Leicht Park, “The purpose really is to get people engaged in fitness, in physical fitness activities, bring that back to their everyday life with their families and their kids,” said Olsen.

Plus there are five healthy activity zones along the way like the Kids Zone, Safety Zone and more, “Kids activities, group fitness classes for adults, we’ll have a yoga class on the bridge, we’ll do a high intensity interval training class on the bridge,” said Olsen.

Warrior Jungle is sponsoring the Rock n’ Roll Zone at Leicht Memorial Park and is setting up part of their ninja style obstacle course for kids and adults to try, “So we’re going to give an opportunity for kids and families to come out and give their shot at some American Ninja Warrior style obstacles so it will be a ton of fun,” said Knapp.

There will also be a ninja youth competition, “We are going to be running like a kid’s competition so we’ll have a bunch of different age groups and then we’ll also have a prize, a couple different prizes,” said Knapp.

“We’ll have an elite athlete showcase so you’ll be able to see some elite American Ninja Warrior athletes on these courses so I’m really excited about that,” said Olsen.

All in a safe, vehicle free environment.

Aurora BayCare Open Streets Green Bay is Saturday, July 13th from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

To learn more you can call AuroraBayCare at 866-938-0035 or email healthwatch@aurorabaycare.com.

For more information visit their website at https://openstreetsgreenbay.com/